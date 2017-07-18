Hollywood Pays Tribute to Horror Legend George A. Romero: "The World Lost a Master"

Horror fans around the world received the tragic, shocking news on Sunday that legendary director George A. Romero passed away from lung cancer. If you're a fan of The Walking Dead (or just zombies and scary movies in general), you have the 77-year-old to thank. He all but created the zombie genre with his boundary-breaking 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead, and his horror legacy has endured in the years to come. In the wake of his death, celebrities reached out on social media to share the ways Romero has touched their lives and shaped their careers.