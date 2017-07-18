 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Hollywood Pays Tribute to Horror Legend George A. Romero: "The World Lost a Master"
The Royals
The Special Way Will and Kate Honoured the Queen During Their Polish Tour
Celebrity Facts
11 Lucky Men Who Have Been Linked to Nina Dobrev
Celebrity Kids
Ouch! Ben Affleck's Daughter, Violet, Hilariously Shades His Latest Honour
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Hollywood Pays Tribute to Horror Legend George A. Romero: "The World Lost a Master"

Horror fans around the world received the tragic, shocking news on Sunday that legendary director George A. Romero passed away from lung cancer. If you're a fan of The Walking Dead (or just zombies and scary movies in general), you have the 77-year-old to thank. He all but created the zombie genre with his boundary-breaking 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead, and his horror legacy has endured in the years to come. In the wake of his death, celebrities reached out on social media to share the ways Romero has touched their lives and shaped their careers.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
George A. RomeroHorrorMoviesCelebrity TwitterRIP
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Friendships
37 Times Leslie Jones Lost Her Sh*t While Meeting Her Celebrity Idols
by Terry Carter
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
JK Rowling's Tweet About Harry Potter 20th Anniversary 2017
Celebrity Twitter
J.K. Rowling Sums Up Harry Potter's Legacy on Its 20th Anniversary With 1 Perfect Tweet
by Quinn Keaney
Voice From the Stone Movie Trailer
Voice From the Stone
The Final Few Seconds of the Voice From the Stone Trailer Will Give You Nightmares
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds