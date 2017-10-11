 Skip Nav
How Jennifer Lawrence and More Stars Are Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein following his multiple sexual-assault allegations. Ever since the film producer was terminated as cochairman of The Weinstein Company, stars like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence have been reacting to his "inexcusable" behaviour while also championing the women who have decided to speak up. See how Hollywood is reacting to the disturbing allegations below.

