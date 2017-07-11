19 Times Celine Dion Inspired You to Have a Little More Fun in Life

Celine Dion has a powerhouse voice and an unstoppable stage presence, but what we probably love most about the singer is her inimitable sense of humour. The 49-year-old music icon never fails to crack us up with her energetic red carpet appearances, and she always makes sure to go balls to the wall when greeting fans on the street and posing for photographers at events. Despite the challenges she's faced recently, Celine has managed to keep a smile on her face — and her antics inspire and encourage us to have a little more fun in our lives.



Celine Dion Looks Unbelievable While Posing Naked For Vogue Related