Celine Dion Looks Unbelievable While Posing Naked For Vogue

The fact that Celine Dion is an amazing woman is nothing new, but we'll also never complain when she does something to remind us again. The legendary singer is currently living it up in France at Paris Fashion Week, and in addition to soaking up the style, she's also showing some serious skin. In a candid and beautiful photo for Vogue, Celine posed naked while waiting to change outfits in between runway shows. In the snap, the mum of three sits in a chair while covering herself with her arms and what looks like a piece of clothing. Not only does her body look insanely good, but we love seeing her so carefree and happy after the heartbreaking few years she's had.