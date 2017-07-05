 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Celine Dion Looks Unbelievable While Posing Naked For Vogue
Netflix
8 Shows You'll Love If You're Mourning the Loss of Pretty Little Liars
British Celebrities
So Far, the Celebrity Attendance at Wimbledon Has Been Ace
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and Natalie Portman Casually Hang Out in Paris

Celine Dion Naked Photo July 2017

Celine Dion Looks Unbelievable While Posing Naked For Vogue

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

The fact that Celine Dion is an amazing woman is nothing new, but we'll also never complain when she does something to remind us again. The legendary singer is currently living it up in France at Paris Fashion Week, and in addition to soaking up the style, she's also showing some serious skin. In a candid and beautiful photo for Vogue, Celine posed naked while waiting to change outfits in between runway shows. In the snap, the mum of three sits in a chair while covering herself with her arms and what looks like a piece of clothing. Not only does her body look insanely good, but we love seeing her so carefree and happy after the heartbreaking few years she's had.

Join the conversation
Celine DionVogue
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
Neil Patrick Harris Drinks and Raps During His 73 Questions With Vogue
by Caitlin Hacker
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Gigi Hadid Vogue Arabia Cover March 2017
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Made History — and Sparked Controversy With This International Vogue Cover
by Kelsey Garcia
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
How to Peel a Lime
Food Humour
You Can't Unsee This Peeled Lime Thanks to the Internet
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds