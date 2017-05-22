Céline Dion, Cher Fangirl, Sings Along to "Believe" at the Billboard Awards

If you thought Céline Dion's most epic moment at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night was her heartbreaking rendition of "My Heart Will Go On" . . . you'd be right. BUT her time backstage is a close runner up. After nailing her performance, Céline stepped off the stage and watched Cher belt out "Believe," which she couldn't help but softly sing and dance along to herself. Journalist Frank Elaridi shared footage of the moment on Twitter, and honestly it's so damn cute. Even the music industry's biggest talents can still have a fangirl moment or two, right?