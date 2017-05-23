 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Game of Thrones: Cersei Could Win Everything If She Marries Jon Snow
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack
Trending Topics
Ariana Grande Speaks Out After Tragic Manchester Concert Attack
British Celebrities
18 Celeb Couples Who Aren't Letting Height Difference Stand in the Way of Love

Will Cersei Lannister Marry Jon Snow on Game of Thrones?

Game of Thrones: Cersei Could Win Everything If She Marries Jon Snow

Things aren't looking particularly great for Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones. After getting her sweet revenge in the season six finale, a lot of Westeros is scared of her. And whoever isn't scared of her is most surely her enemy. Cersei has lost all of her children, and she's on the verge of descending into madness. Given the nature of the prophecy that continues to haunt her, there might be more darkness in her future. Yes, it's looking like Cersei is getting backed into a corner. And with Jon Snow coming down from the North and Daenerys coming from the sea, it's seeming less and less likely she'll win . . . unless something crazy happens.

Earlier this year, we got word of a potential love interest for Cersei, straight from Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister. This could be anyone, but there's only one suitor who could change the whole game: what if Cersei somehow manages to lock down Jon Snow? We know, we know: that's crazy. The Lannisters have killed Ned Stark and tortured Sansa Stark. There's no reason for Jon Snow to want to marry Cersei. But if they could somehow come to some sort of arrangement to benefit both of them, it's not out of the question.

Listen, there's a lot going against this theory. It's way more likely that Jon will get together with Daenerys. After all, that would make a lot more sense when it comes to taking over Westeros. And, as we noted, there are plenty of reasons for Jon to not want to be with Cersei . . . then there's the whole thing where Jon might marry Sansa. After all, incest isn't all that weird in Westeros, and that makes a lot of sense strategically as well. But if we ignore all of that, it's not completely out of line to consider this alternate couple. Could Jon and Cersei be a real thing?

There are a few reasons he might agree to it. Having the artillery of King's Landing combined with the forces of the North could prove to be pretty indestructible. And there's always the chance Jon might agree to marry Cersei to get close to her and betray her. After all, some theories suggest he's the one that kills her as opposed to Tyrion or Jaime. And then there's option three: somehow, by some crazy and weird miracle, the two fall in love. But, I mean, it's more likely that Lady Stoneheart will burst onto the scene on a dragon's back.

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
What Will the Game of Thrones Spinoff Be About? We Have Some Ideas
by Erin Hurley
Is Christian Navarro From 13 Reasons Why Single?
Celebrity Interviews
Turns Out Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
by Kirbie Johnson
Who Will Kill Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones?
Theories
Game of Thrones: Cersei's Prophecy May Predict an Unexpected Killer
by Brinton Parker
Dessert
Avocado Fans Will Love This Chocolate Pudding
by Brandi Milloy
Tormund and Lyanna Mormont Related Game of Thrones Theory
Theories
2 of Your Favourite Game of Thrones Characters May Secretly Be Related
by Brinton Parker
Elegant Game of Thrones Styled Wedding
Geek Culture
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
by Nicole Yi
Chris Meloni Wanda Sykes Ike Barinholtz Snatched Interview
Ike Barinholtz
The Snatched Cast Reveals What Amy Schumer Is Like on Set
by Ryan Roschke
Game of Thrones Season 7 GIFs
Theories
The 11 Most Important Game of Thrones Season 7 Moments (So Far)
by Ryan Roschke
Differences Between the Big Little Lies Book and TV Show
Big Little Lies
The 9 Biggest Differences Between the Big Little Lies Novel and TV Show
by Quinn Keaney
Bruno Mars Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Bruno Mars Singing "Versace on the Floor" Will Make Your Clothes Evaporate
by Maggie Pehanick
John Legend Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Watching John Legend Sing With Florida Georgia Line Is a "Surefire" Way to Get Emotional
by Maggie Pehanick
Julia Michaels Performance at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Julia Michaels Gives a Performance of "Issues" That Will Make You Proud of Yours
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds