IMPORTANT: Chad Michael Murray Channelled A Cinderella Story at a Real-Life Prom

I waited for a prince and he took me to my 1st prom. 👑@chadmurray15 #CHOC #prom #austinames A post shared by Sarah Roemer (@rooeemer) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Austin Ames, is that you?! In one truly incredible blast from the past, Chad Michael Murray sported his costume from 2004's A Cinderella Story this week to take his wife, Sarah, to a prom at the Children's Hospital of Orange County. The 35-year-old actor shared a video from their night out on Instagram, writing, "Brought Austin Ames out of retirement, I mean Hey it's Prom! Met the best kids & got to dance with my Wife at her 1st Prom." Calling out his costume and giving a nod to his character's screen name, he added, "Thank u @warnerbrosentertainment for letting me take the wardrobe out for a night. Big win- IT STILL FITS! #cinderellastory #AustinAmesLives #PrincetonGirl #Nomad #prom."

Meanwhile, his wife posted a picture of the couple all dressed up, saying, "I waited for a prince and he took me to my 1st prom." No word on whether they kissed in the rain (#iconic scene, right?), but he definitely recognised his date this time and the pair's picture makes for an epic side-by-side mashup.