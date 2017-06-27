 Skip Nav
IMPORTANT: Chad Michael Murray Channelled A Cinderella Story at a Real-Life Prom
From Delevingnes to Beckhams, Glastonbury Was Simply Star-Studded
Paris Jackson Honours Her Late Father Michael With a Sweet New Tattoo
Serena Williams's Naked Vanity Fair Cover Will Actually Take Your Breath Away

Austin Ames, is that you?! In one truly incredible blast from the past, Chad Michael Murray sported his costume from 2004's A Cinderella Story this week to take his wife, Sarah, to a prom at the Children's Hospital of Orange County. The 35-year-old actor shared a video from their night out on Instagram, writing, "Brought Austin Ames out of retirement, I mean Hey it's Prom! Met the best kids & got to dance with my Wife at her 1st Prom." Calling out his costume and giving a nod to his character's screen name, he added, "Thank u @warnerbrosentertainment for letting me take the wardrobe out for a night. Big win- IT STILL FITS! #cinderellastory #AustinAmesLives #PrincetonGirl #Nomad #prom."

Meanwhile, his wife posted a picture of the couple all dressed up, saying, "I waited for a prince and he took me to my 1st prom." No word on whether they kissed in the rain (#iconic scene, right?), but he definitely recognised his date this time and the pair's picture makes for an epic side-by-side mashup.

Image Source: Everett Collection
