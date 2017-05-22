 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Chainsmokers Bring the Heat With a Performance of "Young"
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Harry Styles
So, Harry Styles May or May Not Have Written a Song About a Girl He Met on a Blind Date
Award Season
Cher, 71-Year-Old Legend, Has a Body You Need to See to Believe

The Chainsmokers Perform at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The Chainsmokers Bring the Heat With a Performance of "Young"

The Chainsmokers hit the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, performing "Young" off their recent album, Memories . . . Do Not Open. Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall had a lot to top, seeing as they had to follow Nicki Minaj's eight-minute opening medley. Think they succeeded? Check out the performance now, and find out how many trophies they won during the show!

Join the conversation
The ChainsmokersAward SeasonBillboard Music AwardsMusicTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Award Season
The Most Iconic Dresses in Red Carpet History
by Sarah Wasilak
Sexiest Dresses 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
The Unspoken Dress Code at the Billboard Music Awards Is Straight-Up Sexy
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Nicki Minaj Reaction to Drake at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Watch Nicki Minaj Beg For Drake's Attention at the Billboard Music Awards
by Perri Konecky
Award Season
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
by Maggie Pehanick
Best Pictures From the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Don't Want to Miss
by Brittney Stephens
Who Is Notorious B.I.G.'s Son?
CJ Wallace
Notorious B.I.G. Gets a Heartfelt Tribute From His Handsome Son, C.J. Wallace
by Brittney Stephens
Katy Perry "Swish Swish" Performance on SNL Video 2017
Trending Topics
Katy Perry's SNL Performance Will Have You Saying, "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!"
by Monica Sisavat
The Chainsmokers American Music Awards Performance 2016
Award Season
Halsey and The Chainsmokers Get "Closer" During a Fiery Performance at the AMAs
by Ryan Roschke
Celebrities at the TV BAFTA Awards 2017
Award Season
The TV BAFTAs Red Carpet Was a Who's Who of British Television
by Gemma Cartwright
The Chainsmokers and Coldplay "Something Just Like This"
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay and The Chainsmokers Are a Match Made in EDM Heaven With Their New Single
by Maggie Pehanick
Ed Sheeran Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill" Performance Is the BBMAs Moment You've Been Waiting For
by Monica Sisavat
Drake Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Drake Basically Shut Down Las Vegas by Performing in the Fountain at the Bellagio
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds