Watching Chance the Rapper's Tiny Desk Concert Is the Pick-Me-Up You Need Right Now

The day after performing for over 23,000 people at Bristow, VA's Jiffy Lube Live theatre, Chance the Rapper arrived at the NPR Music offices for a much more intimate set. The 24-year-old's Tiny Desk performance is a delight to watch (to be fair, so are all of his live shows). After opening with "Juke Jam," off of his 2016 album, Coloring Book, Chance read a poem he wrote on the short ride from his hotel over to the office building.

"I still have all the keys that are of no use to me," he read to the crowd. "They used to, though. On the other side was a mansion on a hill, complete with L.A. pools and fireplaces and a rim made specifically for people that lie about being six feet to dunk on." Although the end of the poem was interrupted by a page from the building's PA system (because of course), he laughed it off and closed the set with an emotional cover of Stevie Wonder's 1974 song "They Won't Go When I Go."