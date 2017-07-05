 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Watching Chance the Rapper's Tiny Desk Concert Is the Pick-Me-Up You Need Right Now
Netflix
8 Shows You'll Love If You're Mourning the Loss of Pretty Little Liars
Celebrity Couples
Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller Are Reportedly "Spending Some Time Together"
Celebrity News
Piers Morgan's Rant About Love Island Will Make You Want to Watch It All the More

Chance the Rapper's Tiny Desk Concert For NPR Video

Watching Chance the Rapper's Tiny Desk Concert Is the Pick-Me-Up You Need Right Now

The day after performing for over 23,000 people at Bristow, VA's Jiffy Lube Live theatre, Chance the Rapper arrived at the NPR Music offices for a much more intimate set. The 24-year-old's Tiny Desk performance is a delight to watch (to be fair, so are all of his live shows). After opening with "Juke Jam," off of his 2016 album, Coloring Book, Chance read a poem he wrote on the short ride from his hotel over to the office building.

"I still have all the keys that are of no use to me," he read to the crowd. "They used to, though. On the other side was a mansion on a hill, complete with L.A. pools and fireplaces and a rim made specifically for people that lie about being six feet to dunk on." Although the end of the poem was interrupted by a page from the building's PA system (because of course), he laughed it off and closed the set with an emotional cover of Stevie Wonder's 1974 song "They Won't Go When I Go."

Join the conversation
Chance The RapperMusic
Join The Conversation
Award Season
Chance the Rapper Manages to Keep His Cool While Posing With Beyoncé at the Grammys
by Kelsie Gibson
How to Secretly Change Your Relationship Status on Facebook
Tech Dating 101
Update Your Facebook Relationship Status Without Anyone Knowing
by Lisette Mejia
Chance the Rapper's Girlfriend and Daughter
Chance the Rapper
It's Complicated: Get the Details on Chance the Rapper's Relationship Status
by Brittney Stephens
Katy Perry "Swish Swish" Lyric Video
Music Videos
Katy Perry Drops Colourful "Swish Swish" Lyric Video Starring Internet Sensation Gretchen
by Quinn Keaney
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds