Channing Tatum Has an Impromptu Dance Party at Petrol Station

Channing Tatum knows that sometimes you just have to dance it out . . . no matter where you are. While travelling across the country for his promotional tour for his upcoming film, Logan Lucky, the actor had an impromptu dance party when he stopped by a Sunoco petrol station in North Carolina on Tuesday. And thankfully for us, he got the whole thing on tape. After purchasing a few items, he made himself comfortable by hanging out behind the counter, turning on some music, and yes, bumping and grinding with the store employee, Beatrice. It may not be full-on Magic Mike moves, but it will certainly make your day.