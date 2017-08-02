Channing Tatum's Daughter Asked to Watch a "Real Movie" After He Showed Her Step Up

Step Up is the reason Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have a real-life love story, but it turns out their daughter couldn't care less. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the actor revealed that his 4-year-old, Everly, was not impressed with her parents' 2006 film. Even though they thought she would love it with all the dancing, she got pretty bored pretty fast. "Within 10 seconds, she was like, 'Can I watch a real movie? I don't know, like a good one?'" he told the host. "I'm like, 'What do you mean? This is a real movie! This is such a real movie! They made like seven more of these!'" If it's any consolation, we can't get enough of the movie and the couple's sexy dance moves.