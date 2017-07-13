 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Chelsea Handler Urges People to "Live a Little" on Anniversary of Her Brother's Death
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Movies
Quentin Tarantino's Next Movie Is Based on One of Hollywood's Most Disturbing Murders
HBO
George R. R. Martin Is Adapting a New Book For HBO, and It's Not Game of Thrones Related

Chelsea Handler Instagram Post About Her Brother July 2017

Chelsea Handler Urges People to "Live a Little" on Anniversary of Her Brother's Death

A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

Chelsea Handler opened up about the death of older brother, Chet, in a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday. "33 years ago this month my brother Chet died," she wrote alongside two old family photos. "He was 22, and the oldest of six kids. We were never six again. Only five. The number was never the right number again." Chelsea was just 9 years old when her brother fell off a cliff in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and died. Even though she's previously touched on how traumatic the accident was for her and her family, she added that it actually taught her to appreciate life that much more. "Because of that day, I learned how to live and love and laugh and to: Show up Stand up Love up Argue Fight Make up Show up again," she continued. "Go to bat for people. Tell them you love them. Defend your friends. Stand up for yourself. Give away the things you have in excess. Give away the things you love the most. This is the only chance we get. Make it count. Live a little." Well said, Chelsea.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity QuotesChelsea Handler
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
Sorry, Ladies — Idris Elba Doesn't Think He'll Ever Get Married Again
by Kelsie Gibson
Prince William and Prince Harry Talking About Princess Diana
The Royals
William and Harry Reminisce About Princess Diana: "She Was One of the Naughtiest Parents"
by Terry Carter
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Macklemore and His Grandma Helen Pictures
Celebrity Instagrams
7 Photos That Prove Macklemore's 100-Year-Old Grandma Is Cooler Than You'll Ever Be
by Monica Sisavat
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds