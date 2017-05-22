 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Cher, 71-Year-Old Legend, Has a Body You Need to See to Believe
Award Season
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Award Season
The Disney Channel Reunion You Didn't Catch at the BBMAs
Viral Videos
Cher Reminds Us Mere Mortals That at 71 She Can Still Do "a 5-Minute Plank"
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Cher, 71-Year-Old Legend, Has a Body You Need to See to Believe

Cher made a triumphant return to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Not only did the 71-year-old music icon belt out her hits "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time," but it marked her first award show performance in over 15 years. Cher, who gave us major flashbacks in two legendary looks, was also honoured with the icon award, joining the ranks of past recipients, including Prince, Jennifer Lopez, and Celine Dion, who brought the tears with "My Heart Will Go On." During her acceptance speech, Cher thanked her mum and ex-husband Sonny Bono for believing in her, adding, "There was really nothing about me that led anyone to believe that I was going to be special." She also credited her success to luck, though we're having a hard time believing that.

Related
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Award SeasonBillboard Music AwardsCher
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Jessie Jo
Nicole Richie Brings Her Smooth Moves to a Vans Party With Joel Madden
by Allie Merriam
Pictures of Christina Aguilera, Cher, Julianne Hough, AnnaLynne McCord at Burlesque Premiere 2010-11-16 03:30:00
Julianne Hough
Christina Aguilera and Cher Steal the Show at the Burlesque Premiere
by Lauren Turner
Zac Efron's Outfit at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Award Season
No One Rocks Denim on Denim Like Zac Efron Just Did on the Red Carpet
by Victoria Messina
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Demi Moore at AFI Night at the Movies | Photos
POPSUGAR UK
Demi Moore Chats Movies With Hollywood Legends
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Pictures of Kelly Osbourne, Nick Lachey, Vanessa Minnillo, Cher, Usher, John Mayer at Clive Davis's Pre-Grammys Bash
Vanessa Minnillo
Miley, Kelly, Whitney, and More Turn Out For Clive Davis's Annual Grammys Bash
by Allie Merriam
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
by Kelsie Gibson
Best Actress Oscar Award Speeches
Oscars
The Best Wisdom From Best Actress Oscar Speeches
by Laura Marie Meyers
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Earrings
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton's "Something Old" Was Front and Centre on Her Wedding Day
by Marina Liao
Celebrity Hair and Makeup at 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Award Season
All the Jaw-Dropping Beauty Looks You Need to See From the MTV Movie and TV Awards
by Emily Orofino
Sexiest Dresses 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
The Unspoken Dress Code at the Billboard Music Awards Is Straight-Up Sexy
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Billboard Music Awards Winners 2017
Award Season
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds