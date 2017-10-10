 Skip Nav
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin

It looks like Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are officially back together. The couple, who first broke up in September 2016, was spotted showing sweet PDA on Sunday during their outing in Dublin, Ireland, where the actress is currently filming her new movie, The Widow. Aside from being spotted holding hands during a stroll around town, the young lovebirds also made things Instagram official again as they posed for a cute selfie while attending the Leinster vs. Munster rugby match. Chloë even shared a cute video on her Instagram story of Brooklyn kissing her on the cheek. Aww! As you celebrate their rekindled romance, look back at their sweetest moments together.

