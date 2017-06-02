 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Photos of the First and Last Times They Were Ever Together
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Sky TV
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
The Royals
The Inspiring Ways Will, Kate, and Harry Spent Their University Gap Years

Chris Cornell's Brother's Childhood Photo

Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Photos of the First and Last Times They Were Ever Together

Chris Cornell's death was a tragic shock to many, from close pal Brad Pitt to his brother, Peter. The latter opened up about how devastating the past few weeks have been on Facebook, sharing a pair of photos of the first time he and Chris were ever together (just after Peter was born), as well as the last. "It's been difficult to put words together," Peter captioned the pictures. "My heart is broken. Chris was always just my brother. We just 'were.' No pretense. No dog and pony show. We didn't have to get deep all the time. Sometimes we only needed to just be in the same room and just be present. That was enough."

The Soundgarden frontman, 52, was found unresponsive with a band around his neck in the bathroom of his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit, and his death was later ruled a suicide. His wife, Vicky, opened up about what a great family man he was soon afterwards, saying, "Chris's death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled. As everyone who knew him commented, Chris was a devoted father and husband. He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and of course, his music, second."

Peter echoed Vicky's words in the rest of his post, noting the importance of music in his brother's life. "It wasn't until this week, it really hit me how he belonged to the world. That he is an icon and a legend," he said. "Chris protected us when we needed him to. His one of a kind-ness surrounded us like a suit of armor. He was a warrior and a wizard. A howling wolf and a trusted mentor . . . I will never wrap my head around his passing. I've been in shock since I heard the news. I can't and won't let him go." Read Peter's message in full above.

Join the conversation
Chris CornellCelebrity FamiliesRIP
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Brad Pitt Quotes About Chris Cornell's Death May 2017
Chris Cornell
Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death
by Brittney Stephens
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds