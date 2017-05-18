 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dies at 52
Celebrity Interviews
Turns Out Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
Dove Cameron
9 Actresses Who Would Be Bewitching as Sabrina on Riverdale
Celebrity Facts
There's a Chance Justin Bieber Is Responsible For Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Romance

Chris Cornell Dead

Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dies at 52

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has died at age 52. The singer was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit on Wednesday. According to police, his wife called a family friend to check on him, who forced the door open and found him unresponsive with a band around his neck. He was pronounced dead when medics arrived on the scene. While there was reportedly no note found at the scene, Detroit police are currently investigating his death as a possible suicide. Chris's rep, Brian Bumbery, said in a statement to the Associated Press that Chris's death was "sudden and unexpected," adding that his family will be "working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause."

Image Source: Getty / Chiaki Nozu
Join the conversation
Chris CornellRIP
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
1 Major Way William and Kate's Life Will Change When Charles Becomes King
by Annie Gabillet
Miley Cyrus "I Kissed a Girl" Quotes May 2017
Celebrity Friendships
Miley Cyrus Says Katy Perry Wrote "I Kissed a Girl" About Her, but Like . . .
by Brittney Stephens
Twitter Reactions to RompHim Kickstarter
Sex
26 Reactions to the RompHim That Are Gloriously Thirsty
by Brittney Stephens
Carrie Fisher
Dan Aykroyd Remembers the Time He Saved Carrie Fisher's Life at Public Memorial
by Monica Sisavat
Princess Diana Funeral Details
The Royals
The Real Reason Princess Diana Had a Public Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
​Who Is Joe Alwyn?
Joe Alwyn
4 Things You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's New British Boyfriend
by Kelsie Gibson
Prince Tattoos and Ink
Celebrity Tattoos
40+ Superfunkycalifragisexy Prince Tribute Tattoos
by Lucy Kenny
Adam Levine's Tribute to Christina Grimmie on The Voice
Christina Grimmie
Adam Levine's Tribute to Christina Grimmie Will Make You Openly Weep
by Kelsie Gibson
Is the Disneyland Matterhorn Haunted?
Disneyland
This Tragic True Story Inspired a Haunting Disneyland Urban Legend
by Brinton Parker
Elegant Game of Thrones Styled Wedding
Geek Culture
You Have to See This Amazing Game of Thrones Wedding — It Even Has a Dire Wolf!
by Nicole Yi
Prince William Quotes About Prince George May 2017
The Royals
4 Things Prince George Is Really Into Right Now
by Monica Sisavat
Charlie Murphy Dead
Chappelle's Show
Eddie Murphy Remembers His Brother Charlie in a Heartfelt Statement After His Death
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds