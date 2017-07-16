 Skip Nav
Chris Evans Tweets About His Dog July 2017

Chris Evans's Love For His Dog, Dodger, Will Make Your Heart Grow 2 Sizes

Chris Evans has two things in common with his dog, Dodger: they're both cute and cuddly. But his latest photo proves that their bond is beyond adorable. In a now-viral tweet sent out early Saturday morning, Chris tapped into his inner dog whisperer and imagined what Dodger would say to him to convince him to play outside. "'Excuse me, are u busy? Could I interest u in chasing squirrels with me outside? Or perhaps u could toss the frisbee? I have no plans today'," Chris captioned the sweet snapshot.

Earlier in the week, Chris caused some confusion when he tweeted that he was "really missing" Dodger, the rescue dog he adopted during the filming of his movie Gifted. Many people assumed Chris was announcing Dodger had died, but it turns out the cute pup is alive and well. Hopefully this means we'll get many more candid moments between these two to make our hearts swoon.

DogsTwitterChris Evans
