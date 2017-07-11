 Skip Nav
Chris Martin Singing With Fan in Wheelchair Coldplay Concert

Coldplay Fan in a Wheelchair Crowd-Surfs Up to the Stage to Sing With Chris Martin

Coldplay is known for bringing surprise guests up onstage during their shows, but the 83,000-strong crowd at their latest concert in Dublin got an extra special guest performance. Lead singer Chris Martin noticed a guy in the audience crowd-surfing in his wheelchair and told him to come up to the stage, where he and the fan, Rob, promptly improvised a song about Dublin on the spot. Rob even whipped out his harmonica to accompany Martin while he sang lyrics like, "Well here we are in Dublin, and what an awesome crowd, I've been all over the world, and I've never seen anybody so loud."

Coldplay Performs "Fix You" at the Manchester Concert and Brings Everyone to Tears

After the concert, BBC News caught up with Rob to find out what it's really like to perform alongside your idols. "A lad accidentally fell on me and was extremely apologetic. He and his friends insisted on lifting me and getting me a better view," he explained. "Chris Martin invited me up on stage so that I was on stage with Coldplay . . . In a time where we're seeing the horrors of London, Manchester, and Paris, I hope this shows that if you get yourself out there, you never know what's going to happen. I would like to thank Chris for an amazing experience."

