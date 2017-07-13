 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Welcome New Baby With All the Puns You Could Desire
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
Rose Leslie
The Game of Thrones Cast Brings Winter to LA in July, and We Already Have Chills
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Dazzle at a State Banquet With the Spanish Royals

Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Welcome Second Child

Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Welcome New Baby With All the Puns You Could Desire

Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap. Born July 1st, his name is Valentine O'Porter, and he is so delicious. Two sons, my goodness #soinlove

A post shared by Dawn O'Porter (@hotpatooties) on

Trust Chris O'Dowd and writer Dawn O'Porter to welcome their second baby in the most hilarious way. On Wednesday, the pair took to social media to announce the arrival of their chick-onesie-wearing son, "chirpy little chap" Valentine. The pair, who married in 2012 (prompting Dawn to add an O' to her surname, Porter), welcomed their first son, Art, in February 2015. Chris's tack for the announcement was to go straight for a dad joke while Dawn swooped in with the response, "Ahhh, so cute. So happy for you." We'll let the tweets do the talking:

Join the conversation
Celebrity NewsCelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Kids
Madonna Brings Her Adorable Kids Back to Malawi to Open a Children's Hospital
by Brittney Stephens
Cheryl and Liam's Son's Name
British Celebrities
Cheryl and Liam Have Chosen a Name For Their Son
by Gemma Cartwright
Ben Affleck Dating Lindsay Shookus
Celebrity News
Ben Affleck Has Reportedly Been Seeing SNL Producer Lindsay Shookus Since 2015
by Kelsie Gibson
Piers Morgan's Love Island Rant on This Morning
Celebrity News
Piers Morgan's Rant About Love Island Will Make You Want to Watch It All the More
by Lucy Kenny
Tom Daley Is Married 2017
Tom Daley
Tom Daley Marries Longtime Boyfriend Dustin Lance Black
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds