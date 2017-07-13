Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Welcome New Baby With All the Puns You Could Desire

Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap. Born July 1st, his name is Valentine O'Porter, and he is so delicious. Two sons, my goodness #soinlove A post shared by Dawn O'Porter (@hotpatooties) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Trust Chris O'Dowd and writer Dawn O'Porter to welcome their second baby in the most hilarious way. On Wednesday, the pair took to social media to announce the arrival of their chick-onesie-wearing son, "chirpy little chap" Valentine. The pair, who married in 2012 (prompting Dawn to add an O' to her surname, Porter), welcomed their first son, Art, in February 2015. Chris's tack for the announcement was to go straight for a dad joke while Dawn swooped in with the response, "Ahhh, so cute. So happy for you." We'll let the tweets do the talking:

We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo! His nappy expenses are ridiculous, so this baby is going 'Cheep'. #DadJoke #Valentine pic.twitter.com/QFRR3kqoHa — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) July 12, 2017