7 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Chris Pine
Chris Pine got his start on ER back in 2003, and he's currently heating up the big screen alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman. Even though the handsome actor has been in the spotlight for over a decade, there are still a few things you may not know about him — like his shoe fetish, for instance. Before you run off to buy a pair of heels, read on for more fun facts.
- He comes from a famous family. Chris's mum, Gwynne Gilford, is an actress and has appeared in a handful of films including Masters of the Universe and Fade to Black. Gwynne is married to Chris's dad, Robert, who is famous for his roles in The Bold and the Beautiful, The Office, and CHiPs. In fact, Chris's first TV appearance happened on CHiPs when he was just 3 years old; in 1983, Chris joined his dad on the show as a boy named Christopher, and the two teamed up for an adorable duet of "Hurry, Hurry Climb the Ladder."
- He has a bachelor's degree in English. Chris graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 2002. In addition, he studied abroad for a year at the University of Leeds.
- Before his big break, Chris worked at a restaurant. In an interview with Esquire in 2013, Chris recalled his time in the restaurant industry, saying, "I had a job at this French restaurant, and I hated it. I don't like serving, I don't like getting people ketchup. Getting that movie [The Princess Diaries 2] meant that I was going to become a full-time screen actor."
- He made history on Star Trek. Chris became the youngest actor to ever play the lead of Captain Kirk in the 2009 film at just 28 years old.
- His fans are die-hard fans. Not only do they call themselves "Pine Nuts," but Chris has fully embraced the term himself. During a stop on The Graham Norton Show back in May 2013, Chris admitted to knowing about them, saying, "Yes, I know them well."
- He has a shoe fetish. In an interview with Australia's GQ in October 2014, Chris spoke about his fascination with women's shoes, saying, "Not to wear, just to look at. A good pair of heels on a beautiful woman is a sight to behold."
- He's been arrested before. Chris was arrested for drunk driving in New Zealand in March 2014. According to a manager of a local pub, Chris attended a wrap party for Z For Zachariah before his arrest and did not look intoxicated. He was joined by his then-girlfriend, Iris Björk Jóhannesdóttir, and was seen drinking beer but acting "really good." Chris was later served with a six-month driving ban by a court in New Zealand.
Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy