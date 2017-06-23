 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Wonder Woman Scene Was Entirely Improvised — and Now We Need to See It Again
Celebrity Interviews
15 Incredible Details Prince Harry Revealed in His Candid New Interview
British Celebrities
Find Your Famous Neighbours on Our UK Map of the Stars
Celebrity Quotes
Rihanna Gives Advice to a Fan Struggling With Heartbreak, Proves She Has a Heart of Gold

Chris Pine and Gal Gadot's Improvised Scene in Wonder Woman

This Wonder Woman Scene Was Entirely Improvised — and Now We Need to See It Again

The secret is out. Wonder Woman is kicking ass and taking names 10 ways to Sunday. DC's latest film has spent the last few weeks riding a historic box office wave, inspiring our younger generations, and even igniting a new social media trend. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. For all the success Wonder Woman seems to have found in the real world, the best part is that the film itself is just really good. If you're in the same headspace, there's one fun fact about it that will make it even better. And it'll definitely make you love Gal Gadot even more.

Remember that early boat scene where Steve Trevor and Diana leave Themyscira and head for England? They're laying under the stars and they have a pretty long conversation about the history of Diana's civilisation, her origin story, and the uselessness of men. It turns out that whole scene was completely improvised by Chris Pine and Gal Gadot. In the Wonder Woman issue of Entertainment Weekly, Chris broke down why it turned out so perfectly. "[Gadot] has to be the straight woman, that's the harder part. She's delivering lines like 'My father is Zeus' — sh*t that is just so ridiculous. And she has to say it with a straight face, with a certain amount of innocence and earnestness. I get to react like any human being would to hearing something as ridiculous as that."

Image Source: Warner Bros.
Join the conversation
MoviesWonder Woman
Join The Conversation
Bill Skarsgard
The It Remake Looks So F*cking Scary, You Guys
by Maggie Pehanick
Big Age Differences in Movies
Movies
He's How Much Older?! The Biggest Onscreen Age Differences
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Good Time Movie Trailer
Movies
Good Time: See the Trailer For the Robert Pattinson Movie That Blew Cannes Away
by Quinn Keaney
77-Year-Old Woman Doing CrossFit
Push-Ups
This 77-Year-Old "Fighter" and CrossFitter Makes a Perfect Push-Up Look Easy
by Kelsey Garcia
Flatliners Movie Trailer
Flatliners
The Trailer For the Flatliners Remake Is So Disturbing It Just Might Stop Your Heart
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds