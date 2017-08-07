Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Have Announced Their Separation



Yes, that is the sound of your heart breaking. In an Instagram post, Anna Faris has announced that she and Chris Pratt are separating.

Chris also shared a post on Facebook around the same time, saying, "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Chris and Anna got married in 2009 after meeting on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007, and are the proud parents of 4-year-old son Jack. The last time they hit a red carpet together was at the Hollywood premiere of Chris's movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, back in April. It's a sad turn for the funny couple, who have shared many cute, romantic moments over the years.