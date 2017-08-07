 Skip Nav
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
British Celebrities
17 Times Jourdan Dunn's Bikini Body Had Us Saying "I'm Dunn"
Celebrity Instagrams
Beyoncé Flaunts Her Postbaby Body at a Skating Rink in Playful New Video

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Announce Separation

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Have Announced Their Separation


Yes, that is the sound of your heart breaking. In an Instagram post, Anna Faris has announced that she and Chris Pratt are separating.

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on

Chris also shared a post on Facebook around the same time, saying, "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Chris and Anna got married in 2009 after meeting on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007, and are the proud parents of 4-year-old son Jack. The last time they hit a red carpet together was at the Hollywood premiere of Chris's movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, back in April. It's a sad turn for the funny couple, who have shared many cute, romantic moments over the years.

Image Source: Getty / Rune Hellestad - Corbis
Join the conversation
Chris PrattAnna Faris
Join The Conversation
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Chris Pratt Makes Ellen Shed Actual Tears During a Hilarious Game of Speak Out
by Caitlin Hacker
Overboard Remake Details
Overboard
Anna Faris Is Starring in a Gender-Flipped Overboard Remake, and We Have Feelings
by Maggie Pehanick
Anna Faris Tweets Chris Pratt Shirtless June 2017
Celebrity Tweets
Anna Faris, True Saint, Tweets a Shirtless Photo of Chris Pratt For Fans
by Kelsie Gibson
Josh Gad and Daisy Ridley Star Wars Spoilers Video 2017
Daisy Ridley
Josh Gad and Chris Pratt Try (and Fail) to Get Star Wars Spoilers Out of Daisy Ridley
by Quinn Keaney
Best Hotel Pool Experiences
Hotels
7 Hotel Pools You'll Want to Travel to That Go Way Beyond Swim-Up Bars
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds