Chris Pratt Says He's "Proud" of His Son, and Our Hearts Just Can't Take It

Chris Pratt spent some quality time with his son, Jack, while in Hawaii this week. The actor has been spending time in Hawaii while filming Jurassic World, and he took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from his recent fishing trip, writing how "proud" he felt when Jack insisted on holding a barracuda himself. Chris's posts about his adorable son come just a few days after he was spotted hanging out at the beach, blessing us all with some new shirtless snaps. Meanwhile, his other half, wife Anna Faris, has been rocking a bikini while filming the remake of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's classic 1987 film Overboard. Family goals, right?