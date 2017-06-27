 Skip Nav
16 Chrissy Teigen Swimsuit Photos That Are So Hot, You May Need to Call the Fire Brigade
16 Chrissy Teigen Swimsuit Photos That Are So Hot, You May Need to Call the Fire Brigade

As a Sports Illustrated model, Chrissy Teigen knows a thing or two about working a swimsuit. Whether she's doing a photo shoot or enjoying a holiday with husband John Legend or simply hanging out poolside, the 31-year-old never misses the opportunity to show off her incredible body (can you blame her?). Sit down, grab a cold drink, and take a look at Chrissy's sexiest swimsuit moments.

Chrissy Teigen Bikini PicturesCelebrity InstagramsChrissy TeigenBikiniSummer
