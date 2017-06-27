 Skip Nav
8 Little-Known Facts From John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Italian Wedding

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been serving relationship goals for as long as we can remember and their wedding was no different. The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Lake Como, Italy back in September 2013, but there are still a few things you may not know about their big day, like the fact that Chrissy had not one, but three outfit changes. Or, how about that Chrissy "cry danced" to Beyoncé's "Love on Top"? Keep reading for more fascinating tidbits.

