John Legend Gets a Surprise Naked Visit From Chrissy Teigen on Father's Day
All Eyes Were on Laura Haddock at Her Premiere, Including Her Husband's
These Celebrity Father's Day Messages Will Make You Melt
Charlotte Riley Is So Much More Than Mrs Tom Hardy
Chrissy Teigen Naked Instagram Photo For Father's Day 2017

John Legend Gets a Surprise Naked Visit From Chrissy Teigen on Father's Day

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Sunday marked Father's Day, and several stars celebrated by sharing sweet family photos on Instagram, but Chrissy Teigen had something else in mind for John Legend. The "All of Me" singer is currently on his Darkness and Light Tour, and Chrissy decided to surprise her husband with the ultimate Father's Day gift: her naked self and a cake. Chrissy shared a photo from her visit on Instagram, writing, "Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston :) gift level 10/10."

Earlier in the day, Chrissy penned a beautiful tribute to John, expressing her admiration for him and "how much he has grown as a man and a husband." "To see him go from big goals to big ideas to big wins and the love of so many makes me so so happy," she wrote. "10 years ago, I didn't think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father. I don't know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful. I love you so much, John. Happy Father's Day." It's pretty clear that these two will never stop being relationship goals.

