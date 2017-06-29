Chrissy Teigen Naked Pictures
All the Times That Chrissy Teigen Went Nude For the Camera Are Enough to Make You Blush
Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to flaunting her figure, and who could blame her? In addition to looking incredible in a bikini, the Sports Illustrated model loves to show off her naked body. Back in July 2015, Chrissy caused quite the stir when she dared to bare her nipple in an Instagram of her racy W magazine photo shoot, and for Father's Day earlier this month, she decided to surprise her husband John Legend with the ultimate gift: her naked self and a cake. Whether she's lounging in bed or on the set of a photo shoot, there's no denying that John is one lucky man.