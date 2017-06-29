 Skip Nav
All the Times That Chrissy Teigen Went Nude For the Camera Are Enough to Make You Blush
British Celebrities
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's Love Certainly Isn't Expendable
Celebrity Kids
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Welcome a Baby Boy!
Pretty Little Liars
Shay Mitchell Couldn't Leave the Pretty Little Liars Set Without This 1 Thing of Emily's
Celebrity Kids
Paris Jackson Honours Her Late Father Michael With a Sweet New Tattoo
All the Times That Chrissy Teigen Went Nude For the Camera Are Enough to Make You Blush

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to flaunting her figure, and who could blame her? In addition to looking incredible in a bikini, the Sports Illustrated model loves to show off her naked body. Back in July 2015, Chrissy caused quite the stir when she dared to bare her nipple in an Instagram of her racy W magazine photo shoot, and for Father's Day earlier this month, she decided to surprise her husband John Legend with the ultimate gift: her naked self and a cake. Whether she's lounging in bed or on the set of a photo shoot, there's no denying that John is one lucky man.

Each and Every Star Baring It All on Instagram This Year

