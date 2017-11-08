 Skip Nav
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
In Case You Were Wondering, Lady Gaga and Christian Carino Do Have a Bit of an Age Difference

Lady Gaga is getting ready to exchange "I dos" with fiancé Christian Carino. We already know that he's a talent agent with the Creative Artists Agency and that he and Gaga have been dating for almost a year now, but given the fact that not much else is known about him, we're also curious about his age. So, how old is Christian exactly? The talent agent was born in 1969, which makes him 48 years old. Gaga was born in 1986, making her 31, so Christian and Gaga are 17 years apart. Now that we finally have that settled, please carry on.

Image Sources: Getty / Vivien Killilea and Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
