Ciara Writes Her Love For Russell Wilson in the Sky For Their First Wedding Anniversary
Happy 1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down... #ForeverTogether ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara and Russell Wilson wed exactly one year ago, and to commemorate the special milestone on Thursday, the singer pulled out all the stops. In addition to jetting off to Mexico for a family holiday, Ciara flew an aerial banner across the beach that read, "HAPPY 1 YEAR BABY! YAY! I ❤️ U!" She also penned her husband a loving message on Instagram, writing, "I'm Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly 1 of the Best years of my life."

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara and Russell tied the knot in a beautiful English wedding back in July 2016, and the two have shared so many beautiful memories since then. In April, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Sienna Princess Wilson, who joined Ciara's 3-year-old son Future from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

