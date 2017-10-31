 Skip Nav
You Might Be Feeling Peaky When You See How Dapper Cillian Murphy Looks

Ever since Cillian Murphy put on that peaked cap and tackled the tricky Brummie accent for Peaky Blinders, we've been a fan. The British TV show about working class gangs in Birmingham has been a must-watch show since the beginning, and the BBC show soon made its way to Netflix for US fans to enjoy, too. Now we're gearing up for season four in the best way possible — by admiring how dapper Cillian Murphy looks at the premiere. That and getting ready for another season of incredible performances from the likes of Helen McCrory and Tom Hardy. If you haven't already seen Murphy as gang leader Thomas Shelby, you need to start binge-racing ASAP. The new season starts on BBC 2 on Nov. 15 at 9 p.m.

