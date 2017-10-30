Claire Foy and John Lithgow's Sweet Bond Is All We Needed to Help Us Get Through Our Day

On Saturday night, while Claire Foy won big at the 2017 BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards, she also had the most adorable reunion with her The Crown costar, John Lithgow. After posing together for some pictures on the red carpet, the actors sat next to one another at dinner, and John — who plays Winston Churchill in the hit Netflix show — presented Claire with the British Artist of the Year award. The moment was clearly special for the two stars, who exited the stage arm in arm before exchanging a few hugs backstage. Read on to see more of their undeniably sweet bond.