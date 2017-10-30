 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
British Celebrities
Keira Knightley Makes an Incognito Appearance in Her Husband's Music Video
Celebrity News
Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay While Apologising to Anthony Rapp For Alleged Sexual Harassment
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Claire Foy and John Lithgow's Sweet Bond Is All We Needed to Help Us Get Through Our Day

On Saturday night, while Claire Foy won big at the 2017 BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards, she also had the most adorable reunion with her The Crown costar, John Lithgow. After posing together for some pictures on the red carpet, the actors sat next to one another at dinner, and John — who plays Winston Churchill in the hit Netflix show — presented Claire with the British Artist of the Year award. The moment was clearly special for the two stars, who exited the stage arm in arm before exchanging a few hugs backstage. Read on to see more of their undeniably sweet bond.

Claire Foy and John Lithgow
Claire Foy and John Lithgow
Claire Foy and John Lithgow
Claire Foy and John Lithgow
Claire Foy and John Lithgow
Claire Foy and John Lithgow
Claire Foy and John Lithgow
Claire Foy and John Lithgow
Claire Foy and John Lithgow
Claire Foy and John Lithgow
Claire Foy and John Lithgow
Claire Foy and John Lithgow
Claire Foy and John Lithgow
Claire Foy and John Lithgow
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
John LithgowThe CrownNetflixBritish CelebritiesClaire Foy
British Celebrities
15 Nostalgic Hollywood Couples to Dress as For Halloween
by Brittney Stephens
Britannia Awards 2017 | Photos
British Celebrities
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
by Morgane Le Caer
Victoria Beckham Sexiest Dresses
British Celebrities
It's Easy to Spot the Theme Among Victoria Beckham's Best Dresses — They're All Devastatingly Sexy
by Nikita Ramsinghani
BAFTA Breakthrough Winners 2017
British Celebrities
Meet This Year's BAFTA Breakthrough Brits: The Future of Film, TV, and Games
by Gemma Cartwright
Andrew Lincoln Sexy Pictures
British Celebrities
15 Pictures That Prove Andrew Lincoln Is a Walking, Talking Hottie
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds