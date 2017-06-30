 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
For a Funny Couple, Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam Are Seriously Adorable
British Celebrities
Meet the Cordens: The Love Story of James and Julia in Pictures
Celebrity Facts
7 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Chris Pine
Celebrity Interviews
​Leighton Meester and Adam Brody​ Say They Dress Up Like Blair and Seth Once a Year
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
For a Funny Couple, Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam Are Seriously Adorable

Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam don't step out together very often, but when they do, boy do they make a cute couple. The duo first announced their engagement in January 2009, and Cobie gave birth to their first child, Shaelyn, that May. After a three-year engagement, the duo made things official in 2012 when they tied the knot at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang, CA, in front of Cobie's How I Met Your Mother costars. Since becoming husband and wife, the two have shared a number of sweet moments together on the red carpet and on social media. They even welcomed a second child, whose name has not been revealed, in January 2015. See some of their most adorable moments ahead.

Related
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow Have Officially Been the Couple You Want to Be For 20 Years

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Taran KillamCobie SmuldersCelebrity CouplesRed Carpet
Join The Conversation
The Royals
7 Times Prince Harry Was the Wild Child of the British Royal Family
by Monica Sisavat
How Did Queen Elizabeth React to Naked Prince Harry Photos?
The Royals
The 1 Thing Prince Harry Did That Got Him in Serious Sh*t With the Queen
by Caitlin Hacker
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Charity Event June 2017
James Matthews
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Make Their Public Debut as a Married Couple
by Monica Sisavat
Chrissy Teigen Bikini Pictures
Bikini
16 Chrissy Teigen Swimsuit Photos That Are So Hot, You May Need to Call the Fire Brigade
by Monica Sisavat
Map of Where British Celebrities Come From
British Celebrities
Find Your Famous Neighbours on Our UK Map of the Stars
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds