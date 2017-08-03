Coldplay Puts Emotional Spin on Linkin Park's "Crawling" in Honour of Chester Bennington

 Skip Nav
For the finale of Coldplay's North American tour stop in East Rutherford, NJ, on Tuesday night, Chris Martin decided to close out the show with one of the band's most emotional performances yet. He sat down at the piano and began to play a soulful, stripped-down version of Linkin Park's Grammy award-winning "Crawling," which no doubt struck a chord with all the band's fans in the stadium still mourning the loss of lead singer Chester Bennington.

The longtime Linkin Park frontman and 41-year-old father died by suicide in late July. Since then, both his wife and his bandmates have released statements about his death. "Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened," Linkin Park wrote in a letter on their official Instagram. "You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realised."

Listen to Chris Martin's beautiful rendition of "Crawling" above.

