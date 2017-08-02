 Skip Nav
17 Shirtless Cole Sprouse Pictures That Prove He's Just a Big Daddy

There's a reason why Cole Sprouse was voted most daddy by Riverdale fans — he's incredibly good-looking. While we love his angsty hotness, he looks especially sexy when he's shirtless. Not only has he shed his flannel button-down shirt on the show from time to time, but the 24-year-old actor has posed for countless steamy photos on social media, and we can't get enough. Seriously, consider this our official petition to have more shirtless Jughead scenes next season.

Cole SprouseCelebrity InstagramsEye CandyShirtless
