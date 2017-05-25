 Skip Nav
Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad

Cole Sprouse may be the most "daddy" on Riverdale, but his onscreen father, Skeet Ulrich, is just as handsome. While the actors are famous for their individual franchises — Skeet for Scream and Cole for Disney Channel's Suite Life of Zack and Cody — their portrayals of FP and Jughead Jones hold a special place in our hearts. Not only do they play relatives on TV but their physical similarities in real life are actually pretty wild. From that jet black hair to that cool demeanor, Cole is basically Skeet's mini me, and we're not complaining one bit. You know what they say: like father, like son.

