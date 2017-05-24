 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
Celebrity Friendships
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's Friendship Makes Our Hearts Go On
The Royals
14 Times the Duchess of Cambridge Ditched Her Royal Etiquette to Have a Good F*cking Time
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 19  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?

All other cuties are cancelled because we simply cannot stop thinking about the eye candy that is Colin Farrell at the Cannes Film Festival. OK, we'll quit the puns, but on one condition: that you click your way into a higher temperature with the following images. It's probably safe to keep a fan nearby just in case.

The Irish actor, who we've fancied since the early 00's, is in France to promote two of his latest films. The first, The Killing of Sacred Deer which premiered at the festival on Monday and stars Nicole Kidman. The second, Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled, her first feature film since 2013's The Bling Ring, alongside Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, and once again, Nicole Kidman.

Read on for a collection of photocall and red carpet candids (one more, for good measure) then take no hesitation in reliving the time he discussed his bush with Ellen DeGeneres (yep, that happened).

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Eye CandyCannesCannes Film FestivalColin Farrell
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Robert Pattinson
A Nearly Unrecognizable Robert Pattinson Holds His Own in The Rover: Our Review
by Lindsay Miller
Colin Farrell on The Ellen Show May 2016
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Colin Farrell Shares an Intimate Selfie of His Fuller Body: "I'm Glad I Can Still See My Balls"
by Caitlin Hacker
Famous Taurus Male Celebrities | Star Signs
Horoscope
15 Famous Taureans Who Take the Bull by the Horns
by Lucy Kenny
Beauty Essay
How I Got Rid of a Massive, Painful Spot 2 Days Before My Wedding
by Lauren Levinson
Victoria Beckham Cannes Plane Outfit Instagram May 2016
Get the Look
But of Course Victoria Beckham Jet-Sets to Cannes in a Dazzling Dress
by Sarah Wasilak
Old Colin Farrell Photos
Eye Candy
These Vintage Photos of Colin Farrell Are the Kinds of Things Your Parents Warned You About
by Quinn Keaney
The Beguiled Trailer 2017
The Beguiled
Nicole Kidman Is Kind of Terrifying in The Beguiled Trailer
by Kelsie Gibson
Swimming Pool and Beach Inflatables | Summer
Summer 2017
26 Floaties That'll Make You the Coolest Girl in the Pool
by Lucy Kenny
Queen Elizabeth II Statement About Manchester Concert Attack
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
by Kelsie Gibson
Hunter McGrady Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Interview
Celebrity Interviews
As Sports Illustrated's Curviest Model, Hunter McGrady Knows Sexy Suits All Sizes
by Kirbie Johnson
How Amy Poehler Is Keeping Knope Alive With Her Role in Inside Out
Celebrity Interviews
How Amy Poehler Is Keeping Knope Alive With Her Role in Inside Out
by Lindsay Miller
Chris Meloni Wanda Sykes Ike Barinholtz Snatched Interview
Ike Barinholtz
The Snatched Cast Reveals What Amy Schumer Is Like on Set
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds