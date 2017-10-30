 Skip Nav
Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off of Each Other at Their Wedding

Colton Haynes married fiancé Jeff Leatham on Oct. 27 in Palm Springs, and the photos of their black and white wedding will make you swoon. The handsome grooms coordinated their outfits for the exchange of vows (officiated by Kris Jenner), wearing white tuxedo jackets and black bow ties.

Afterwards, the happy newlyweds switched into matching black outfits for their wedding reception. In one photo, Colton and Jeff are seen holding each other close while slow dancing. Colton's American Horror Story costar Leslie Grossman captured photos of their sweetest wedding moments, including an image of Jeff embracing Colton with his arms wrapped around him.

Colton and Jeff announced their engagement in March by posting a photo of them kissing in front of a fireworks display. "Last night I married the man of my dreams. I'm still crying happy tears," Colton wrote on Instagram. "@jeffleatham . . . I love you & am excited to spend the rest of my life with you. #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf." Scroll through to see more photos from their adorable wedding ahead, then check out more celebrity couples who tied the knot this year.

