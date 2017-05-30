We Can't Even Get a Text Back, but Colton Haynes Just Got Engaged Again

A post shared by JeffLeatham (@jeffleatham) on May 27, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

Back in March, Colton Haynes got engaged to Jeff Leatham when the floral designer proposed to the Teen Wolf actor with an elaborate fireworks display on the beach and a personalised video message from Cher. In other words, it was exactly the kind of romantic, over-the-top proposal most people can only dream of. Apparently it still wasn't enough for the adorable couple, however, because they just got engaged for the second time. Jeff shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday of him and Colton sharing a kiss by the pool, and both are rocking some serious bling. As it turns out, Colton decided to return the favour and propose right back to his fiancé.

"I SAID YES !!!" Jeff excitedly captioned the shot. "Not a bad day when you find YOUR engagement ring in a glass of vintage #domperignon and of course with Cher's 'I Got You Babe' playing in the background - I Love YOU @coltonlhaynes - Now we are both engaged baby !!! Let's get married - I Love you - Love You - Love You 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️- #doubleengaged."

The couple first sparked dating rumours when Colton shared a snap of the two on Valentine's Day, but it wasn't until a few days later that Colton confirmed their romance. Along with a selfie of him and Jeff in bed, Colton gushed, "It's not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man. I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham ❤️❤️❤️#WhatMoviesAreMadeOf." Congrats to the happy couple . . . again!