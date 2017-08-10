The British Monarchy Crumbles Around Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown's Season 2 Trailer

 Skip Nav
Queen Elizabeth II does NOT have an easy journey ahead of her in season two of The Crown. Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer for its £100 million royal drama on Thursday, and it hints that the bond between Elizabeth (Claire Foy) and husband Prince Philip (Matt Smith) is going to reach its breaking point sooner rather than later as the young queen struggles to keep the British monarchy afloat. The trailer also features a few quick glimpses of Michael C. Hall as US President John F. Kennedy and Quarry actress Jodi Balfour as First Lady Jackie Kennedy, so check it out above before season two returns in December.

