5 Famously Cursed Film Sets, and Their Mysterious Circumstances

Horror movies deal with some of the most sinister forces of the universe: supernatural entities, monsters, murders, evil clowns, demons, and even the devil himself. With so much evil energy in the air, it almost makes sense that these kinds of films would befall unfortunate circumstances. And, when a production suddenly finds itself inexplicably linked with a string of tragic deaths and accidents, one word often materialises to explain everything: curse. We're looking back at some of the most unlucky film sets in history.