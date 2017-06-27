40+ Times Tom Holland Had Our Spidey Senses Tingling

Nevermind Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, and Chris Evans; after watching Captain America: Civil War, we were taken with Tom Holland. The British actor and winner of a BAFTA Rising Star award takes on the role of the new Spider-Man in the next Marvel instalment, and although our hearts are still tender after Andrew Garfield's departure, Holland's balance of cheek and charm helps soothe the pain, making us even more excited for when Spider-Man: Homecoming drops on 5 July.