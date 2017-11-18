 Skip Nav
Netflix
The Most "Binge-Raced" Shows on Netflix UK Aren't What You Think They Are
British Celebrities
22 Times Victoria Beckham Was Hands Down the Best Person on Instagram
British Celebrities
Watch the Best Ever Strictly Come Dancing Performances
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 27 Most Precious Prince William and Prince George Moments

What better way to get your royals fix than by rounding up the sweetest moments between Prince William and his firstborn, Prince George? The royal daddy-son duo has shared plenty of adorable moments throughout the little prince's life and showed off their sweet bond during the family's eight-day tour of Canada and on Christmas Day in 2016. Take a look at their cutest snaps here!

Related
Here's Prince George Smushing His Face Up Against a Plane Window, LOL
When He Was a Proud First-Time Dad
When They Took in Some of the Sights Together in Canada
When He Helped Encourage George's Love of Aviation
When They Both Had Hair Trouble in the Wind
When He Made Sure That George Didn't Trip and Fall
When He Taught George How to Greet the People
When They Posed For the Cutest Royal Stamp
When He Held Onto George on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace
When He Teased George With a Huge Stuffed Animal
When He Gave George a Sweet Kiss
When They Were a Picture-Perfect Family
When They Goofed Around When Nobody Was Looking
When He Laughed at George's Australian Antics
When They Had Matching Waves — and Outfits!
When They Had Similar Facial Expressions
When He Got Down on George's Level
When He Laughed Off George's Teething Methods
When He Showed Off George at His Christening
When He Checked Out the Airplanes With George
When He Looked Sweetly at His Newborn Son
When He Showed George a Bilby in Australia
When He Showed George a Butterfly
When He Wrangled a Wiggly George
When He Showed George Love on Princess Charlotte's Birthday
When They Bonded at Princess Charlotte's Christening
When George Went in For a Bear Hug
When They Walked Out of Church Hand in Hand on Christmas
Start Slideshow
The 27 Most Precious Prince William and Prince George Moments originally posted on POPSUGAR Celebrity News
Join the conversation
Celebrity KidsPrince GeorgeThe RoyalsPrince William
The Royals
8 Surprising Things That the Queen Carries in Her Handbag
by Marcia Moody
Prince George's School Lunches
The Royals
Prince George's School Lunch Menu Is Fancier Than a 5-Star Restaurant
by Perri Konecky
Prince William at The Pride of Britain Awards 2017
British Celebrities
Prince William Got "Really Important" Parenting Advice at the Pride of Britain Awards
by Morgane Le Caer
Prince George Can't Have a Best Friend at School
Celebrity Facts
The Unusual Reason Prince George Isn't Allowed to Have a Best Friend at School
by Brittney Stephens
Pictures of British Royals With Athletes
The Royals
The British Royals Are Massive Sports Fans, Minus the Body Paint and Tailgating
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds