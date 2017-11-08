 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Once Again, Kate Moss Had More Fun Than Anyone at the Party
Christmas
The 2016 Christmas TV Adverts Were So Good, You'll Want to Watch Them Again
British Celebrities
Andy and Kim Murray Welcome a New Baby Girl
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Two Harry Potter Stars Were Honoured by the Queen This Week

Harry Potter fans will definitely recognise two familiar faces who met the Queen this week. Actresses Julie Walters, who played Molly Weasley, and Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy) both visited Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to take part in their investiture ceremony. Julie Walters was made a dame (leading us all to question why it took until 2017 for such a national treasure to get the honour) while McCrory was awarded an OBE for her services to drama.

The Peaky Blinders star was accompanied by her husband, Damien Lewis, who looked very excited to be there to see his wife pick up such an honour. The pair posed outside the palace, and Helen also giggled with the newly appointed Dame Julie as they showed off their medals. In an interview at the event, Helen divulged what happened inside, explaining that she'd thanked the Queen for being there in person to award the honour (sometimes the awards are given out by other members of the royal family). Apparently, the Queen responded by saying "I know who you are". Perhaps she's a big fan of Aunt Pol?

Two Harry Potter Stars Were Honoured by the Queen This Week
Two Harry Potter Stars Were Honoured by the Queen This Week
Two Harry Potter Stars Were Honoured by the Queen This Week
Two Harry Potter Stars Were Honoured by the Queen This Week
Two Harry Potter Stars Were Honoured by the Queen This Week
Two Harry Potter Stars Were Honoured by the Queen This Week
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Buckingham PalaceBritish CelebritiesHelen McCroryJulie Walters
British Celebrities
Not Everyone's Happy That Benedict Cumberbatch Is Filming in Glasgow
by Gemma Cartwright
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Photos
British Celebrities
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
by Gemma Cartwright
The Best Ever Strictly Come Dancing Performances
British Celebrities
Watch the Best Ever Strictly Come Dancing Performances
by Gemma Cartwright
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Pictures Together
British Celebrities
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Have a Whole Host of Heart-Warming Moments
by Lucy Kenny
Hot Pictures of Tom Hiddleston
British Celebrities
46 Pictures of Tom Hiddleston That Are Way Too Hot to Handle
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds