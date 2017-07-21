Dan Stevens is Living His Best Life at Comic-Con and We're Here For It

Dan Stevens is currently in San Diego for Comic-Con, and if these photos are anything to go by, he's having a pretty good time. The actor is there with the Legion cast to discuss the second series of the Marvel show, which airs on Fox in the UK. Hanging out with celeb mates is nothing new for Dan, but he definitely seems to have built up a great rapport with his current costars. As well as appearing on the panel during a screening, Dan seems to be making full use of all the cool tech on show at the event, from a quick pit stop for some Nintendo action, to a VR experience. Take a look at him living all those geek fantasies in our gallery.