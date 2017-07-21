 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Dan Stevens is Living His Best Life at Comic-Con and We're Here For It
The Royals
Try Picking Your Favourite Moment From the Royal Family's Tour of Germany
Celebrity Couples
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are a Match Made in Westeros
British Celebrities
27 Reasons You Should Date a British Man
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Dan Stevens is Living His Best Life at Comic-Con and We're Here For It

Dan Stevens is currently in San Diego for Comic-Con, and if these photos are anything to go by, he's having a pretty good time. The actor is there with the Legion cast to discuss the second series of the Marvel show, which airs on Fox in the UK. Hanging out with celeb mates is nothing new for Dan, but he definitely seems to have built up a great rapport with his current costars. As well as appearing on the panel during a screening, Dan seems to be making full use of all the cool tech on show at the event, from a quick pit stop for some Nintendo action, to a VR experience. Take a look at him living all those geek fantasies in our gallery.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
LegionMarvelDan StevensBritish CelebritiesComic-Con
Join The Conversation
Beauty Hacks
Keep Hay Fever at Bay the Natural Way With This DIY Allergy Treatment
by Gemma Cartwright
Last-Minute Geeky Costumes
Adventure Time
30 Last-Minute Geeky Costume Ideas You Can Easily Put Together
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Spider-Man Homecoming Movie Facts
press trip
19 Reasons the New Spider-Man Film Will Be Unlike Anything You've Seen Before
by Quinn Keaney
What Happens in the Doctor Strange Comic Books?
Marvel
Everything That Happens in the Doctor Strange Comic Books
by Ryan Roschke
George and Charlotte Looking Out of Plane Windows Pictures
The Royals
Afraid of Flying? Let George and Charlotte Peeking Out of Their Plane Window Calm You
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds