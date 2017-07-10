 Skip Nav
Daniel Craig to Make 5th James Bond Film

Daniel Craig Will Apparently Make One More Bond Film After All

Despite making some very pointed remarks about how much he didn't want to be part of the franchise any more, it seems Daniel Craig might be stepping into James Bond's tuxedo one more time. According to The Mirror, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has persuaded the actor to make one more film. She is also allegedly keen to bring back Adele to sing the theme tune, after the winning combination led to 2012's Skyfall being the most profitable Bond film of all time.

The project, which is currently known as "Bond 25", (because it'll be the 25th film in the Bond franchise) is likely to be released in late 2018 or early 2019. It's now time to speculate on who might direct. Sam Mendes was at the helm of Skyfall and Spectre, but has been quoted as saying he won't return for the next outing. Right now, all eyes are on Christopher Nolan as replacement. He's admitted to talking to the producers about taking on the role in the future, on the understanding that "it has to need reinvention".

So now the qestion is whether Nolan's ready for the challenge. With the same actor in the lead role as the last 4 films, is the time right, or will we have to wait for him to take the baton from another director when a new Bond is cast in the future?

