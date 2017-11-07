David Bowie Gift Guide
19 David Bowie Gifts For the Ziggy Stardust in Your Life
We've been almost two years without rock'n'roll chameleon David Bowie, but he's never been far from our thoughts. With Christmas on the horizon and stockings to be filled, why not take the opportunity to celebrate the magic that was Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, and the Thin White Duke? Whether you're the Bowie fanatic in your family or it's a sibling, parent, friend, or partner, press play on "The Little Drummer Boy" and get gifting.
David Bowie Silk Screen Print Limited Edition - Yellow - Little Shop Of Rock
£200
from Paul Smith
Orwell + Austen Cashmere - Bowie sweater in Red
£185
from Wolf & Badger
David Bowie A Life By Dylan Jones
£24.99
from Littlewoods
Washed Grey David Bowie Photo Print T-Shirt*
£20
from Topman
Bowie Unseen: Portraits of an Artist as a Young Man by Gerald Fearnley
£14
from amazon.co.uk
Skinnydip Bowie iPhone 6/6S & 7 iPhone case
£14
from Selfridges
printed Bowie sweatshirt
£140
from Farfetch
Aranaz Bowie woven tote
£185
from Selfridges
Serious Moonlight Intarsia Cashmere Sweater - Black
£1,380
from Net-a-Porter
Catherine Fulmer Bowie Bomber Jacket in Black.
US$218
Glam Rock Cushion - Black - Ziggy
£86
from Amara
