19 David Bowie Gifts For the Ziggy Stardust in Your Life

We've been almost two years without rock'n'roll chameleon David Bowie, but he's never been far from our thoughts. With Christmas on the horizon and stockings to be filled, why not take the opportunity to celebrate the magic that was Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, and the Thin White Duke? Whether you're the Bowie fanatic in your family or it's a sibling, parent, friend, or partner, press play on "The Little Drummer Boy" and get gifting.

Paul Smith
David Bowie Silk Screen Print Limited Edition - Yellow - Little Shop Of Rock
£200
from Paul Smith
Wolf & Badger Cashmere Knitwear
Orwell + Austen Cashmere - Bowie sweater in Red
£185
from Wolf & Badger
Littlewoods Women's Fashion
David Bowie A Life By Dylan Jones
£24.99
from Littlewoods
David Bowie Stamp Set
£6.50
from shop.royalmail.com
Amplified
Washed Grey David Bowie Photo Print T-Shirt*
£20
from Topman
Bowie Unseen: Portraits of an Artist as a Young Man by Gerald Fearnley
£14
from amazon.co.uk
Selfridges Tech Accessories
Skinnydip Bowie iPhone 6/6S & 7 iPhone case
£14
from Selfridges
Les Benjamins
printed Bowie sweatshirt
£140
from Farfetch
Hunky Dory by Simon Cryer
£35
from vam.ac.uk
David Bowie Framed Let's Dance Stamp & Print
£80
from shop.royalmail.com
Topman
Black David Bowie T-Shirt
£20
from Topman
Selfridges Duffels & Totes
Aranaz Bowie woven tote
£185
from Selfridges
The Elder Statesman
Serious Moonlight Intarsia Cashmere Sweater - Black
£1,380
from Net-a-Porter
Lou Taylor Bowie Brooch
£45
from lou-taylor.co.uk
Ziggy Stardust Reimagined Concert Poster by Mike Joyce
£35
from vam.ac.uk
Forward By Elyse Walker Jackets
Catherine Fulmer Bowie Bomber Jacket in Black.
US$218
from Forward By Elyse Walker
DSQUARED2
Ziggy sandals
£535
from Farfetch
Jan Constantine
Glam Rock Cushion - Black - Ziggy
£86
from Amara
David Bowie Is Deluxe Hardback
£35
from vam.ac.uk
