Ryan Reynolds Will Make You "Wet on Wet" While Watching the New Deadpool 2 Teaser

As we eagerly await more details about the Deadpool sequel, Marvel and 20th Century Fox have gifted us with another hilarious teaser. Dressed as Bob Ross, Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth whips up a few gorgeous landscapes while saying things like "God, I love cocaine," and, "Holy f*ck-knuckles, I'm high as a kite right now." The usual family-friendly stuff, you know? Fortunately, the last few seconds of the two-minute clip above contain a few choice shots from the movie.

The first short video the studio shared ahead dropped before showings of Logan, and it's loaded with Easter eggs. Sure, seeing Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) without his costume is pretty cool, but don't let it distract you from what else is happening in the background. Take a look before the movie premieres on June 1, 2018.