 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Have a Whole Host of Heart-Warming Moments
Kristofer Hivju
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family
Christmas
The Christmas Adverts Are Finally Here, and It's Time to Choose a Favourite

Demi Lovato BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge 2017

Demi Lovato's "Too Good at Goodbyes" Cover Is So Flawless It Caught Sam Smith's Attention

Just in case anyone forgot why Demi Lovato is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, she gave a powerful reminder while recently appearing on BBC Radio 1's "Live Lounge". The 24-year-old singer joined the show to promote her latest album, Tell Me You Love Me, and wasted no time in putting her powerhouse vocals on display. Lovato performed her hit single "Sorry Not Sorry" in the studio (above), as well as a stripped-down version of an emotional throwback, "Skyscraper."

As if those performances weren't incredible enough, she also performed a flawless cover of Sam Smith's "Too Good at Goodbyes". She told the audience that Smith is "such a sweetheart" and that she's "dying to collaborate with him." It seems a possible duet between the two superstars might not be too far off, because following her performance, Smith put his stamp of approval on her cover by tweeting, "SAAAAAAANG IT." Sang it, she did.

"Too Good at Goodbyes"

"Skyscraper"

Join the conversation
Music CoversSam SmithDemi LovatoMusicBBC
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds