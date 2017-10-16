 Skip Nav
Demi Lovato's Emotional Cover of "Hallelujah" Will Give You Goosebumps

Demi Lovato was one of the many celebrities who gathered for One Voice: Somos Live! on Saturday night. The US televised benefit concert featured performances by Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, and Bruno Mars in an effort to raise money for those who were affected by recent natural disasters in places like Puerto Rico and Mexico. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took to the stage to deliver an emotional cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" that will surely give you goosebumps. Watch it above.

