 Skip Nav
The New Mutants
X-Men: The New Mutants Is Going to Be a Trilogy, and All 3 Movies Will Be Terrifying
Stranger Things
This Is Exactly How Eleven Escapes the Upside Down in Stranger Things Season 2
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Invited a Few of Her Biggest Fans to Her Home to Listen to Reputation

Demi Lovato's Reaction to Joe Jonas' Engagement

Demi Lovato Congratulates Ex Joe Jonas on His Engagement With a Sweet Message

Demi Lovato is really happy for her ex Joe Jonas. Shortly after he announced his engagement to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner on Instagram, the "Ruin the Friendship" singer sent them a sweet message in the comments. "HUGE CONGRATS," she wrote. "Sooooo happy for the both of you!" Demi and Joe briefly dated in 2010, but have remained good friends since their split. She even opened up about the moment she fell in love with him while they were filming their hit Disney Channel original movie, Camp Rock, during a recent YouTube video for her documentary Simply Complicated.

Image Source: Getty / Mike Pont
Join the conversation
Sophie TurnerCelebrity CouplesJoe JonasDemi LovatoCelebrity Engagements
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds